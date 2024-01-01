Slow-speed chase through Monstropolis to get the little girl Boo back to her home, helped by Mike and Sulley from the Disney Pixar film Monsters, Inc.
Monsters, Inc: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
Disneyland Resort
Nearby Disneyland Resort attractions
0.07 MILES
California’s biggest factory of dreams is presented here in miniature, with soundstages, movable props, and – of course – a studio store. A Guardians of…
0.08 MILES
Here Disney animators demonstrate the process of animation in the Animation Academy, and hands-on attractions in the Sorcerer's Workshop let kids (and…
3. Disney California Adventure
0.12 MILES
Disneyland resort's larger but less crowded park, Disney California Adventure celebrates the natural and cultural glories of the Golden State but lacks…
4. Disneyland Resort Main Gate
0.12 MILES
As corny as it sounds, entering the main gate and seeing Walt's words 'Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy’ on the…
5. Great Moments with Mr Lincoln
0.15 MILES
Abraham Lincoln was one of Walt Disney's heroes, so much so that he created an audio-animatronic Lincoln for the 1964 New York World's Fair. A version of…
0.15 MILES
After checking in at the Grizzly Peak Airfield, fasten your seat belt and take off (as if hang gliding) before a giant, 80ft projection screen that really…
0.16 MILES
Grizzly Peak is broken into sections highlighting California’s natural and human achievements. Its main attraction, Soarin’ Around the World, is a virtual…
0.17 MILES
Formerly known as Space Mountain, Tomorrowland’s signature attraction (and one of the USA’s best roller coasters), has been given a Star Wars–themed…