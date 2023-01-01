Grizzly Peak is broken into sections highlighting California’s natural and human achievements. Its main attraction, Soarin’ Around the World, is a virtual hang-gliding ride using Omnimax technology that 'flies' you over famous landmarks. Enjoy the light breeze as you soar, keeping your nostrils open for aromas blowing in the wind.

Grizzly River Run takes you ‘rafting’ down a faux Sierra Nevada river – you will get wet, so come when it’s warm. While fake flat-hatted park rangers look on, kids can tackle the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, with its ‘Big Sir’ redwoods, wooden towers and lookouts, and rock slide and climbing traverses.