This land gets kudos for its incredibly detailed design based on the popular Disney Pixar Cars movies. Top billing goes to the wacky Radiator Springs Racers, a race-car ride that bumps and jumps around a track painstakingly decked out like the Great American West.

Tractor-towed trailers swing their way around the 'dance floor' at Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, ride inside cars choreographed to classic retro tunes at Luigi’s Rollickin' Roadsters or ride along with Route 66–themed gift shops and diners like the tipi-style Cozy Cone Motel will take on that special glow of nostalgia underneath neon lights in the evening.