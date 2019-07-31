The Anaheim Packing District launched in 2013 around a long shuttered 1925 Packard dealership and the 1919 orange packing house a couple miles from…
You can't really talk about Anaheim without mentioning Disneyland – but if that's all you talk about, you're missing out. Anaheim has grown into Orange County's largest city. It's a major convention destination and is home to major league baseball and hockey teams. Especially in the last decade, Anaheim has developed some surprising pockets of cool that have nothing to do with the Mouse House.
So if you're seeking all Disney all the time, by all means, have at it. For everyone else, Anaheim – and the rest of northern Orange County – could provide a welcome break.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Anaheim.
