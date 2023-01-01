040625-N-2568S-006 Boston, Mass. (June 25, 2004) -- Sarah Watkins, Curator for the Constitution Museum describes Constitution's rigging to Secretary of the Navy Gordon R. England and British Ambassador Sir David Manning, during a tour of the museum. The Secretary and Ambassador also toured Constitution and Bunker Hill, and were honored guests at a recption aboard the British ship HMS Cornwall. The visit focused on the close tie between the U.S. and royal navies; a partnership that is a key element in the war on terrorism U.S. Navy photo by Chief Journalist Craig P. Strawser. (RELEASED) . .

US NAVY

Head indoors to this museum for a play-by-play of the various battles of the USS Constitution, as well as its current role as the flagship of the US Navy. The exhibits on the War of 1812 and the Barbary War are especially interesting, and trace the birth of the US Navy during these relatively unknown conflicts. Upstairs, kids can experience what it was like to be a sailor on the USS Constitution in 1812.

On the ground floor of the museum, the Model Shipwright Guild operates a workshop, where visitors can see volunteer modelers working on fantastically detailed miniatures of the USS Constitution and other ships.

