This 220ft granite obelisk monument commemorates the turning-point battle that was fought on the surrounding hillside on June 17, 1775. Ultimately, the Redcoats prevailed, but the victory was bittersweet, as they lost more than one-third of their deployed forces, while the colonists suffered relatively few casualties. Climb the 294 steps to the top of the monument to enjoy the panorama of the city, the harbor and the North Shore.

From April to June – due to the seasonal influx of school groups – you'll need a climbing pass, which is available at the Bunker Hill Museum across the street. By the way, the name of the Battle of Bunker Hill is misleading, as most of the fighting took place on Breed’s Hill, where the Bunker Hill Monument stands today.