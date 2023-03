This 376ft WWII destroyer is one of 14 Fletcher-class destroyers built at the Charlestown Navy Yard. These were the Navy’s fastest, most versatile ships. Cassin Young participated in the 1944 Battle of Leyte Gulf, as well as the 1945 invasion of Okinawa, during which the ship sustained two kamikaze hits, leaving 23 crew members dead and many more wounded. ᠎Take a free 45-minute tour, or wander around the main deck on your own.