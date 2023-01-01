Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the considerable diversity of flora of the surrounding uplands replicated at a miniature scale, as well as a host of themed gardens – Japanese, sensory, rock and water, butterfly, and children's, to name a few. From June to August, the garden is open and free to the public from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday nights.

Tale North Crossover Rd to get to the gardens, which are about 6 miles north of town.