Museum of Native American History

What started as an enthusiast's homage to the nation's Native Americans has become a small museum, with artifacts spanning the earliest days of hunter-gatherer nomads to the vast material culture of the city-dwelling Mississippian peoples. The display cases and general presentation are a little dated, but the subject matter is fascinating.
