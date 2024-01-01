Museum of Native American History

Ozark Mountains

LoginSave

What started as an enthusiast's homage to the nation's Native Americans has become a small museum, with artifacts spanning the earliest days of hunter-gatherer nomads to the vast material culture of the city-dwelling Mississippian peoples. The display cases and general presentation are a little dated, but the subject matter is fascinating.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

    1.7 MILES

    This enormous art museum, sprawling across a series of creek ponds fed by mountain streams, is an unexpected find, to say the least. The curved pavilions…

  • Historic Loop

    Historic Loop

    27.58 MILES

    This 3.5-mile walking tour winds through downtown Eureka Springs and neighboring residential areas. The route is dotted with more than 300 Victorian homes…

  • Thorncrown Chapel

    Thorncrown Chapel

    25.77 MILES

    Thorncrown Chapel is a magnificent sanctuary made of glass, with its 48ft-tall wooden skeleton holding 425 windows. There's not much between your prayers…

  • Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

    Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

    17.38 MILES

    Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the…

  • Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

    Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

    27.12 MILES

    Located about 12 miles southwest of Fayetteville, this state park encompasses some 700 acres where the eponymous Civil War battle of Prairie Grove was…

  • 1886 Crescent Hotel

    1886 Crescent Hotel

    27.64 MILES

    Built in 1886, the Crescent is a gorgeous, functioning artifact of an older age. Step into the dark-wood lobby, with its roaring fireplace and carpets,…

  • Dickson Street

    Dickson Street

    21.39 MILES

    You can't have a North American college town without a main drag packed with cafes, bars, little stores and students being students. Dickson St is that…

  • Lake Fayetteville

    Lake Fayetteville

    16.92 MILES

    The byproduct of the construction of the Fayetteville Dam, Lake Fayetteville is a pretty dollop of blue surrounded by hundreds of acres of protected land,…

View more attractions

Nearby Ozark Mountains attractions

1. Walmart Museum

1.23 MILES

The original Walmart ('Sam Walton's Five & Dime') is now pretty much a corporate press release you can walk through. Hey, it's free! Also, there's an…

2. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

1.7 MILES

This enormous art museum, sprawling across a series of creek ponds fed by mountain streams, is an unexpected find, to say the least. The curved pavilions…

3. Scott Family Amazeum

1.96 MILES

The 'Amazeum' is an interactive children's museum, and if you have younger kids in tow, they will definitely get a kick out of the art studios and…

4. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

13.91 MILES

The Shiloh Museum is a good starting point for exploring the Ozarks' considerably complex history and culture. Exhibitions include six historical…

5. Lake Fayetteville

16.92 MILES

The byproduct of the construction of the Fayetteville Dam, Lake Fayetteville is a pretty dollop of blue surrounded by hundreds of acres of protected land,…

6. Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

17.38 MILES

Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the…

7. Dickson Street

21.39 MILES

You can't have a North American college town without a main drag packed with cafes, bars, little stores and students being students. Dickson St is that…

8. Clinton House Museum

21.52 MILES

This little house was once the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and is filled to the brim with old campaign materials, photos and the like. It's a…