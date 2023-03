Built in 1886, the Crescent is a gorgeous, functioning artifact of an older age. Step into the dark-wood lobby, with its roaring fireplace and carpets, all accented by little Jazz Age flourishes, and you'll feel the need to order a cognac and berate Daisy Buchanan for ever marrying Tom Buchanan, the cad. Er, sorry. The Crescent sits atop a hill, and is a great place to visit for a drink, the view from its rooftop, or both.