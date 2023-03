This 3.5-mile walking tour winds through downtown Eureka Springs and neighboring residential areas. The route is dotted with more than 300 Victorian homes, all built before 1910, each a jaw-dropper and on par with any preserved historic district in the USA. You can access the loop via the Eureka Trolley, or just walk it – recommended if you're fit (the streets are steep!); pick up a map or buy trolley tickets at the Visitor Center.