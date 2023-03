Located about 12 miles southwest of Fayetteville, this state park encompasses some 700 acres where the eponymous Civil War battle of Prairie Grove was fought in 1862. The battlefield has some historical interpretive signage and a museum with artifacts from the fight, but the real draw is the natural beauty: the area has been frozen in time, and retains a 19th-century pastoral beauty that is supremely tranquil, despite all the blood once shed here.

The most direct route here is via US-62.