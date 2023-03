Terra Studios is hard to pin down. It's...a big piece of public art? Sure, with plenty of sculptures, a kid-friendly area, a labyrinth, and reminders of the wind's power. Consider this a crazy hybrid amusement park and a sneak peek into the creative culture of the Ozarks. Catch live music on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

Note the park may close in rough (ie rainy) weather. Located about 20 miles southeast of the city off of AR-16.