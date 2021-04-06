South of Scottsdale and sandwiched between downtown Phoenix and Mesa, Tempe is home to the 50,000 students of Arizona State University's main campus…
Tempe
Sandwiched between downtown Phoenix and Mesa, just south of Scottsdale, Tempe is a fun and energetic district enlivened by the 50,000 students of Arizona State University. Founded in 1885, the vast campus is home to Sun Devil Stadium, performance venues, galleries and museums.
Explore Tempe
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tempe.
Arizona State University
South of Scottsdale and sandwiched between downtown Phoenix and Mesa, Tempe is home to the 50,000 students of Arizona State University's main campus…
ASU Art Museum
This airy, contemporary gallery space has permanent collections of contemporary, Southwestern, North and Latin American art, hosts regular temporary shows…
Mill Ave
Along the western edge of Arizona State University, Mill Ave is Tempe's main drag and is lined with restaurants, bars and a mix of national chains and…
Tempe Town Lake
Mill Ave spills into Tempe Town Lake, a 2-mile-long recreational pond created by reclaiming the long-dry Salt River in the 1990s. Have a picnic at Tempe…
'A' Mountain
For sweeping metro and mountain views, huff it up for half a mile to the top of Tempe's 'A' Mountain, so-called because of the giant letter 'A' painted…