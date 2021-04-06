Scottsdale

Scottsdale sparkles with self-confidence, its glossy allure fueled by good looks, charm and money. Distractions include a pedestrian-friendly downtown, chic hotels and a vibrant food and nightlife scene. For a list of permanent and temporary public art displays, which are often quite intriguing, visit www.scottsdalepublicart.org.

At the eastern end of the pedestrian walkway along the Arizona Canal, look for the 100ft-long Soleri Bridge, a stainless-steel wonder by artist and architect Paoli Soleri. The bridge is also a solar calendar.

Explore Scottsdale

  • T

    Taliesin West

    Taliesin West was the desert home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest 20th-century architects. A prime example of organic…

  • C

    Cosanti

    The home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright student Paolo Soleri, who died in 2013, this unusual complex of cast-concrete structures was a stepping stone…

  • Old Town Scottsdale

    Tucked among Scottsdale's malls and bistros is its Old Town, a Wild West–themed enclave filled with cutesy buildings, covered sidewalks and stores hawking…

  • M

    Museum of the West

    Opened in 2015, the Museum of the West has a rotating cast of temporary exhibits, ranging from Taos painters to Barry Goldwater's black-and-white…

  • S

    Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

    Complementing the adjacent Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, SMoCA's five galleries, housed in a cleverly adapted old movie theater, showcase…

  • S

    Scottsdale Historical Museum

    One of the buildings with genuine history in Old Town Scottsdale is the Little Red School House, now home to the Scottsdale Historical Museum, where low…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Scottsdale.

  • See

    Taliesin West

    Taliesin West was the desert home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest 20th-century architects. A prime example of organic…

  • See

    Cosanti

    The home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright student Paolo Soleri, who died in 2013, this unusual complex of cast-concrete structures was a stepping stone…

  • See

    Old Town Scottsdale

    Tucked among Scottsdale's malls and bistros is its Old Town, a Wild West–themed enclave filled with cutesy buildings, covered sidewalks and stores hawking…

  • See

    Museum of the West

    Opened in 2015, the Museum of the West has a rotating cast of temporary exhibits, ranging from Taos painters to Barry Goldwater's black-and-white…

  • See

    Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

    Complementing the adjacent Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, SMoCA's five galleries, housed in a cleverly adapted old movie theater, showcase…

  • See

    Scottsdale Historical Museum

    One of the buildings with genuine history in Old Town Scottsdale is the Little Red School House, now home to the Scottsdale Historical Museum, where low…