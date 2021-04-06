Taliesin West was the desert home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest 20th-century architects. A prime example of organic…
Scottsdale
Scottsdale sparkles with self-confidence, its glossy allure fueled by good looks, charm and money. Distractions include a pedestrian-friendly downtown, chic hotels and a vibrant food and nightlife scene. For a list of permanent and temporary public art displays, which are often quite intriguing, visit www.scottsdalepublicart.org.
At the eastern end of the pedestrian walkway along the Arizona Canal, look for the 100ft-long Soleri Bridge, a stainless-steel wonder by artist and architect Paoli Soleri. The bridge is also a solar calendar.
- TTaliesin West
Taliesin West was the desert home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of America's greatest 20th-century architects. A prime example of organic…
- CCosanti
The home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright student Paolo Soleri, who died in 2013, this unusual complex of cast-concrete structures was a stepping stone…
- Old Town Scottsdale
Tucked among Scottsdale's malls and bistros is its Old Town, a Wild West–themed enclave filled with cutesy buildings, covered sidewalks and stores hawking…
- MMuseum of the West
Opened in 2015, the Museum of the West has a rotating cast of temporary exhibits, ranging from Taos painters to Barry Goldwater's black-and-white…
- SScottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Complementing the adjacent Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, SMoCA's five galleries, housed in a cleverly adapted old movie theater, showcase…
- SScottsdale Historical Museum
One of the buildings with genuine history in Old Town Scottsdale is the Little Red School House, now home to the Scottsdale Historical Museum, where low…
