Scottsdale sparkles with self-confidence, its glossy allure fueled by good looks, charm and money. Distractions include a pedestrian-friendly downtown, chic hotels and a vibrant food and nightlife scene. For a list of permanent and temporary public art displays, which are often quite intriguing, visit www.scottsdalepublicart.org.

At the eastern end of the pedestrian walkway along the Arizona Canal, look for the 100ft-long Soleri Bridge, a stainless-steel wonder by artist and architect Paoli Soleri. The bridge is also a solar calendar.