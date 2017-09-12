Juneau and Mendenhall Glacier Tour with Mt. Roberts Meal

After your cruise ship has pulled into Juneau, head to the aerial gondola station at the base of Mt Roberts to begin your Juneau shore excursion, which starts with a 45-minute tour of the city and Douglas Island. Take a seat on your comfortable coach for a ride through Juneau’s downtown historic district, nestled between the mountains and the Gastineau Channel. See sights such as St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, which was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the capital building, which dates back to 1929.Next, cross Gastineau Channel onto Douglas Island, a tidal island that's home to a ski resort and the small town of Douglas. While you circumnavigate the island in your coach, enjoy views of Juneau’s harbor and surrounding forests and mountains.Back on the mainland, make your way to Mendenhall Glacier, about 12 miles (20 km) northwest of Juneau in Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area, which is part of Tongass National Forest. Reaching from the enormous Juneau Ice Field to Mendenhall Lake, the glacier is 12 miles (20 km) long. You have 45 minutes here to explore on your own; follow the Photo Point Trail along the edge of the lake to reach a viewpoint where you can see the face of the glacier. Then enjoy another great photo opportunity at Nugget Creek Falls, and visit the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center for more views and to peruse geological displays about the glacier’s formation. Park rangers are available to provide information and answer any questions during your free time. When it's time to leave, hop back on the coach for the return drive to downtown Juneau, where you'll be let off at the aerial gondola station for the ride up to Timberline Bar & Grill on Mt Roberts. Sit down to a satisfying meal of coho salmon grilled to perfection and served with seasonal vegetables accompanied by views of the mountains and Gastineau Channel from 1,800 feet (550 meters). Your tour ends here, where you can stay on Mt Roberts to explore the hiking trails at your leisure, browse through the gift shop or just soak up more of the views. Take the gondola back down on your own when you’re ready to head back to the port and re-board your ship.The end point of this excursion (the aerial gondola station) is located within a 20-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine when you return to your ship in Juneau. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.