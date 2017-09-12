Welcome to Juneau
Welcome to America’s strangest state capital. In the winter it’s a beehive of legislators, their loyal aides and lobbyists locked in political struggles. In summer it’s a launchpad for copious outdoor adventures. Superb hiking starts barely 10 minutes from downtown, a massive glacier calves into a lake 12 miles up the road, and boats and seaplanes take off from the waterfront bound for nearby bear-viewing, ziplining and whale-watching.
Juneau activities
Juneau Shore Excursion: Helicopter Tour and Icefield Walk
When your cruise ship docks at the Juneau port, you’ll be picked up from the cruise terminal and you’ll kick off your Alaskan experience with an informative and entertaining van ride from your Juneau hotel to the heliport to begin your amazing helicopter tour. Enjoy stellar aerial views as you soar over rock formations and icefalls while learning about the spectacular sights from your knowledgeable pilot, who’ll act as your guide for your entire experience, including your landing and walkabout on the glacier. Make your way by helicopter to either the Herbert Glacier descending to the glacier below for the second part of your tour.When you land, you’ll be taken on a serene walk along the glacier surface, nestled among mountain peaks blanketed in ice and snow – a beautiful sight! You'll learn about your surroundings and be free to ask your pilot-guide any questions you have about Alaska’s natural history, geology, meteorology and more. Be sure to dress warmly, as it can be quite cold on the glacier. After your time on the icefield, savor more aerial views on your helicopter flight back to Juneau. Upon landing, you’ll have the oppurtunity for final photos and time to warm up before enjoying a return van trip back to your cruise port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Juneau port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of- call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Juneau Shore Excursion: Helicopter Tour and Dogsledding
When your cruise ship docks at the Juneau port, you’ll be picked up from the cruise terminal and you’ll kick off your Alaskan experience with an informative and entertaining van ride from your Juneau hotel to the heliport to begin your amazing helicopter tour. Board a state-of-the-art helicopter and admire aerial views as you soar over the glaciers of the Juneau Icefield.Landing at a secluded camp on Herbert Glacier, you'll be surrounded by mountain peaks and a vast, ancient snowfield, making you feel like you’re the only group of people in the world. You’ll be greeted by a team of Alaskan huskies for your dogsled ride and have the choice to ride the dogsled runners or stay comfortably seated as your dog team pulls you along the endless fields of snow.Back at camp, hear stories about the famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race from expert mushers. In fact, the owner of the tour company won the Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race, and finished the Iditarod in 2nd place -- all in the same year! You’ll have opportunities to ask questions, snap photos and even dress up in original Iditarod Trail dogsled gear and finishing bibs.When your time on the glacier is over, hop back in the helicopter and savor the views again as you rise up and over the icefield back to Juneau. Upon landing you’ll have the opportunity for final photos and time to warm up before enjoying a return van trip back to your cruise port.The total tour time is approximately 1.5 hours, from liftoff at the heliport to return to the helicopter base. When you land, you’ll be taken back to the Juneau port to board your ship.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Juneau port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of- call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Juneau and Mendenhall Glacier Tour with Mt. Roberts Meal
After your cruise ship has pulled into Juneau, head to the aerial gondola station at the base of Mt Roberts to begin your Juneau shore excursion, which starts with a 45-minute tour of the city and Douglas Island. Take a seat on your comfortable coach for a ride through Juneau’s downtown historic district, nestled between the mountains and the Gastineau Channel. See sights such as St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, which was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the capital building, which dates back to 1929.Next, cross Gastineau Channel onto Douglas Island, a tidal island that's home to a ski resort and the small town of Douglas. While you circumnavigate the island in your coach, enjoy views of Juneau’s harbor and surrounding forests and mountains.Back on the mainland, make your way to Mendenhall Glacier, about 12 miles (20 km) northwest of Juneau in Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area, which is part of Tongass National Forest. Reaching from the enormous Juneau Ice Field to Mendenhall Lake, the glacier is 12 miles (20 km) long. You have 45 minutes here to explore on your own; follow the Photo Point Trail along the edge of the lake to reach a viewpoint where you can see the face of the glacier. Then enjoy another great photo opportunity at Nugget Creek Falls, and visit the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center for more views and to peruse geological displays about the glacier’s formation. Park rangers are available to provide information and answer any questions during your free time. When it's time to leave, hop back on the coach for the return drive to downtown Juneau, where you'll be let off at the aerial gondola station for the ride up to Timberline Bar & Grill on Mt Roberts. Sit down to a satisfying meal of coho salmon grilled to perfection and served with seasonal vegetables accompanied by views of the mountains and Gastineau Channel from 1,800 feet (550 meters). Your tour ends here, where you can stay on Mt Roberts to explore the hiking trails at your leisure, browse through the gift shop or just soak up more of the views. Take the gondola back down on your own when you’re ready to head back to the port and re-board your ship.The end point of this excursion (the aerial gondola station) is located within a 20-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine when you return to your ship in Juneau. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Whale Watch and Mendenhall Glacier Combo Tour
On your way to the boat harbor, listen to informative commentary from your driver about Alaska's capitol city - Juneau. Aboard our smaller 24 or 49 passenger whale-watching boats, enjoy a comfortable heated cabin with wide-viewing windows and spacious decks for wildlife spotting. When our captain spots the whales, the boat slows and you'll step out on the deck for that perfect whale shot. The on-board Naturalist is full of information about Alaska’s wildlife – Humpback whales, Stellar sea lions, Dall’s porpoises, bald eagles. A small snack and water are available. The Mendenhall Glacier is the next stop with the visitor center included in your tour. Find out about the formation of glacier’s and walk to Photo Point, Steep Creek or take the Trail of Time. Nugget Creek Falls is the most popular trail which can take up to 1 hour 15 minutes. When you’re ready to leave, take the shuttle bus to return to Juneau’s port – the schedule is flexible to allow a shorter or longer time at the glacier, depending on your ship schedule. It leaves every 30 minutes from the glacier. Afternoon tours are reversed – the first stop is at the Mendenhall Glacier, with an appointed time for the pick-up at the Glacier
Juneau Shore Excursion: Whale-Watching Adventure
While docked in Juneau, head to Auke Bay, where more than 65 humpback whales migrate every year. These beautiful creatures will be the highlight of your 3.5-hour shore excursion as you float around the bay. Additionally, you may also be joined by Auke Bay’s other residents: bald eagles, harbor seals, porpoises and more!The 48-passenger jet boat is built for sightseeing, featuring extra-large windows and an exterior observation deck – perfect for whale watching! As you cruise around the bay, your captain will announce when whales have been spotted! For an even closer look, you’re welcome to use the complimentary binoculars on board. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Juneau port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Round-Trip Mendenhall Glacier Shuttle Service
This round-trip shuttle service allows you to take advantage of a quick and convenient way to travel between Juneau and Mendenhall Glacier. Pick-up and drop-off are located at the cruise ship terminal near the Goldbelt Mount Roberts Tramway. With shuttles departing every 30 minutes (on most days, please check the schedule), you decide when to come and go. Take your time wandering the various trails around the glacier before taking a bus back to Juneau. Please note seats are first-come, first-serve. During the 30-minute ride to Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, your driver provides insight into Juneau history, points out well-known sites and shares tips on how to explore the splendor of the glacier. On the way back, pick up suggestions on where to eat and drink in Juneau. Your round-trip shuttle service will be confirmed instantly after making a booking. Note to cruise-ship passengers: Please provide your ship name, docking time, and disembarkation reboarding times.