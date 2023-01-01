Point Bridget State Park

Juneau’s only state park overlooks Berners Bay and Lynn Canal; salmon fishing is excellent off the Berners Bay beaches and in Cowee Creek. Hiking trails wander through rainforest, along the 2850-acre park’s rugged shoreline and past three rental cabins.

The most popular hike is Point Bridget Trail, a 3.5-mile, one-way walk from the trailhead on Glacier Hwy to Blue Mussel Cabin at the point. Here, you can often spot sea lions and seals playing in the surf. Plan on six to seven hours for the round-trip with lunch at the cabin.