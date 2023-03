Get ready for some spiritual enlightenment. The Shrine of St Thérèse is a natural stone chapel on a beautifully wooded island connected to the shore by a stone causeway. The Catholic church was commissioned by a Jesuit priest in the late 1930s, and the first Mass was held in 1941. It's a wonderfully tranquil spot.

As well as being the site of numerous weddings, the island lies along the Breadline, a well-known salmon-fishing area in Juneau. It is perhaps the best place to shore fish for salmon.