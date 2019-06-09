As far as cable cars go, this tramway is rather expensive for a five-minute ride. But from a marketing point of view its location couldn’t be better. It whisks you right from the cruise-ship dock up 1750ft to the timberline of Mt Roberts, where you’ll find a restaurant, gift shops, a small raptor center and a theater with a film on Tlingit culture.

Or skip all that and just use the tram to access the stunning Mt Roberts alpine area, marked with trails and wildflowers.

In a far better deal, you can hike up the Mt Roberts Trail, spend $10 in the restaurant and then take the tram down for free.