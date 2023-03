Demolished and rebuilt in a snazzy new $140-million complex in 2016, the result is impressive. Sometimes called SLAM (State Library, Archives and Museum), the museum shares digs with the state archives along with a gift store, the Raven Cafe, an auditorium, a research room and a historical library. The beautifully curated displays catalog the full historical and geographic breadth of the state, from native canoes to the oil industry.

A smaller suite of rooms hosts revolving art exhibitions.