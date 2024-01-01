This pillared Governor’s Mansion is Juneau's most attractive building. Built and furnished in 1912 at a cost of $44,000, the mansion is not open to the public.
Governor’s Mansion
Juneau
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.68 MILES
Going to Juneau and not seeing the Mendenhall is like visiting Rome and skipping the Colosseum. The most famous of Juneau’s ice floes, and the city’s most…
15.34 MILES
Welcome to the largest national forest in the US, a tract of land almost the size of Ireland and significantly larger than adjacent Wrangell-St Elias…
Treadwell Mine Historical Trail
2.35 MILES
It's hard to envisage today, but the Treadwell mine on Douglas Island was once the largest gold mine in the world, set up like a minitown with its own…
0.69 MILES
As far as cable cars go, this tramway is rather expensive for a five-minute ride. But from a marketing point of view its location couldn’t be better. It…
17.9 MILES
Get ready for some spiritual enlightenment. The Shrine of St Thérèse is a natural stone chapel on a beautifully wooded island connected to the shore by a…
9.67 MILES
A spectacular sight at Mendenhall Glacier is this waterfall, a mini-Niagara (in season) caused by Nugget Creek diving off a hanging valley into Mendenhall…
Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
9.24 MILES
This mini-museum holds ranger talks, shows an 11-minute film and displays exhibits relating to the glacier and its formation. There are huge panoramic…
1.13 MILES
Amble out to the end of Basin Rd, a beautiful 1-mile walk from the north end of Gastineau Ave, to the former Alaska-Juneau Gold Mining Company complex. It…
Nearby Juneau attractions
0.15 MILES
This museum focuses on gold, with interesting mining displays including 3-D photo viewers, timelines, interactive exhibits and the video Juneau: City…
2. Wickersham State Historical Site
0.15 MILES
Overlooking downtown Juneau, this site preserves the 1898 home of pioneer judge and statesman James Wickersham. It's a steep climb, but the house has some…
0.17 MILES
The State Office Building is known locally as the SOB. From the outdoor court on the 8th floor there is a spectacular view of the channel and Douglas…
0.18 MILES
One of the US' more prosaic state capitols, this boxy building went up between 1929 and 1931 and looks more like an overgrown high school than a historic…
0.18 MILES
Demolished and rebuilt in a snazzy new $140-million complex in 2016, the result is impressive. Sometimes called SLAM (State Library, Archives and Museum),…
6. St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church
0.22 MILES
Of 1893 vintage and etched against the backdrop of Mt Juneau, this diminutive onion-domed church is the oldest Russian Orthodox church in Alaska. Through…
0.35 MILES
The Sealaska Heritage Institute, founded in 1980 to promote Alaska Native culture, opened this hugely impressive facility in 2015 in the downtown Walter…
0.42 MILES
The dock has a sculpture of Patsy Ann, a white bull terrier and the so-called ‘Official Greeter of Juneau,’ thanks to her tendency to rush to meet cruise…