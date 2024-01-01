Governor’s Mansion

This pillared Governor’s Mansion is Juneau's most attractive building. Built and furnished in 1912 at a cost of $44,000, the mansion is not open to the public.

  • Four people walking on Mendenhall Glacier, Alaska, USA

    Mendenhall Glacier

    10.68 MILES

    Going to Juneau and not seeing the Mendenhall is like visiting Rome and skipping the Colosseum. The most famous of Juneau’s ice floes, and the city’s most…

  • Part of Tongass National Forest, Mendenhall Glacier and Lake are approximately 12 miles from downtown Juneau, Alaska.

    Tongass National Forest

    15.34 MILES

    Welcome to the largest national forest in the US, a tract of land almost the size of Ireland and significantly larger than adjacent Wrangell-St Elias…

  • Old pump station at the beach in the Treadwell mine historic park in Juneau, Alaska.

    Treadwell Mine Historical Trail

    2.35 MILES

    It's hard to envisage today, but the Treadwell mine on Douglas Island was once the largest gold mine in the world, set up like a minitown with its own…

  • Juneau Alaska from Mt. Roberts with tramway.; Shutterstock ID 37133203; Your name (First / Last): Alexander Howard; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination Next Pages

    Mt Roberts Tramway

    0.69 MILES

    As far as cable cars go, this tramway is rather expensive for a five-minute ride. But from a marketing point of view its location couldn’t be better. It…

  • The Shrine of St Thérèse church near Juneau, Alaska.

    Shrine of St Thérèse

    17.9 MILES

    Get ready for some spiritual enlightenment. The Shrine of St Thérèse is a natural stone chapel on a beautifully wooded island connected to the shore by a…

  • Nugget Creek falls cascade into Mendenhall Lake, close to Juneau, Alaska.

    Nugget Falls

    9.67 MILES

    A spectacular sight at Mendenhall Glacier is this waterfall, a mini-Niagara (in season) caused by Nugget Creek diving off a hanging valley into Mendenhall…

  • View of the glacier from the inside of the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center.

    Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

    9.24 MILES

    This mini-museum holds ranger talks, shows an 11-minute film and displays exhibits relating to the glacier and its formation. There are huge panoramic…

  • Last Chance Mining Museum

    Last Chance Mining Museum

    1.13 MILES

    Amble out to the end of Basin Rd, a beautiful 1-mile walk from the north end of Gastineau Ave, to the former Alaska-Juneau Gold Mining Company complex. It…

