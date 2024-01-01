This small museum will appeal to regional history enthusiasts. The permanent exhibition is all about Fairhope's past: as a utopian colony for believers in a single tax system, intellectual retreat and today, affluent bedroom suburb of Mobile. You'll also find exhibits on regional history, ranging from the fishing industry to the Civil War.
Fairhope Museum of History
Alabama
