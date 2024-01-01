Fairhope Museum of History

Alabama

LoginSave

This small museum will appeal to regional history enthusiasts. The permanent exhibition is all about Fairhope's past: as a utopian colony for believers in a single tax system, intellectual retreat and today, affluent bedroom suburb of Mobile. You'll also find exhibits on regional history, ranging from the fishing industry to the Civil War.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Live Oak trees near Bon Secour, Alabama

    Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge

    19.41 MILES

    Centuries ago, salt-lashed oak forest, inundated coastal prairie and great quilts of sawgrass covered the Gulf Coast. Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge…

  • Bird (Green Heron) in water

    Audubon Bird Sanctuary – Dauphin Island

    21.78 MILES

    A 3-mile trail wends through 137 acres of maritime forest, sand dunes and wetlands, marking a small space that's a big deal to the world's bird population…

  • Estuarium

    Estuarium

    21.58 MILES

    The Estuarium acts as the public education space for the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Alabama's primary marine research facility. There are over 100 species on…

  • GulfQuest

    GulfQuest

    13.91 MILES

    This museum, dedicated to the marine heritage of the Gulf, is full of interactive exhibits on nautical topics ranging from how to sail a boat to container…

  • USS Alabama

    USS Alabama

    12.84 MILES

    The battleship Alabama is a 690ft behemoth famous for escaping nine major WWII battles unscathed – the 'Lucky A' never lost any of its sailors while they…

  • Alabama Point Beach

    Alabama Point Beach

    26.8 MILES

    Part of Gulf State Park, this beach, located just west of the Florida border, is usually a little more quiet than other local stretches of sand. It's…

  • Gulf State Park

    Gulf State Park

    23.43 MILES

    If you're looking for a more natural beach experience in Gulf Shores, consider Gulf State Park. There are 2 miles of beach here, as well as a nature…

View more attractions

Nearby Alabama attractions

1. Fairhope Public Library

0.08 MILES

This gem of a library occupies an enormous building and boasts several classic reading rooms with nice views looking out onto town. It also has an…

2. Eastern Shore Art Center

0.26 MILES

Studio spaces and arts classes are contained within this art center, which is a focal point of Fairhope's First Friday Arts Walk. Rotating exhibits…

4. USS Alabama

12.84 MILES

The battleship Alabama is a 690ft behemoth famous for escaping nine major WWII battles unscathed – the 'Lucky A' never lost any of its sailors while they…

5. GulfQuest

13.91 MILES

This museum, dedicated to the marine heritage of the Gulf, is full of interactive exhibits on nautical topics ranging from how to sail a boat to container…

6. Condé-Charlotte Museum

13.99 MILES

This attractive mansion was Mobile's first courthouse and jail, and then the aristocratic home of the Kirkbride family. Now it stands as a historic home…

7. Gulf Coast Exploreum

14.05 MILES

This science center contains some 150 interactive exhibits and displays in three galleries, an IMAX theater and live demonstrations in its chemistry and…

8. Mobile Carnival Museum

14.18 MILES

New Orleans gets all the attention, but Mobile technically threw the first Mardi Gras and carnival season in the USA (or what would become the USA). This…