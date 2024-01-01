Condé-Charlotte Museum

Alabama

This attractive mansion was Mobile's first courthouse and jail, and then the aristocratic home of the Kirkbride family. Now it stands as a historic home museum, full of period relics that are of the elegant doily chic school of design; onsite you'll find a 19th-century kitchen, old wedding dress, old travel chests and Bohemian vases.

