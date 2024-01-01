New Orleans gets all the attention, but Mobile technically threw the first Mardi Gras and carnival season in the USA (or what would become the USA). This museum provides some historical context for the holiday, but is mainly about showcasing old Mardi Gras memorabilia; for all that, it's a cool window into this town's Mardi Gras obsession.
Mobile Carnival Museum
Alabama
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
22.51 MILES
This reserve seeks to protect the wetlands that spread between Mobile and Weeks Bay, an ecological smorgasboard ranging from salt marsh to flooded swamp…
0.46 MILES
This museum, dedicated to the marine heritage of the Gulf, is full of interactive exhibits on nautical topics ranging from how to sail a boat to container…
1.89 MILES
The battleship Alabama is a 690ft behemoth famous for escaping nine major WWII battles unscathed – the 'Lucky A' never lost any of its sailors while they…
0.38 MILES
This science center contains some 150 interactive exhibits and displays in three galleries, an IMAX theater and live demonstrations in its chemistry and…
5.07 MILES
Baseball historians should stop by Hank Aaron Stadium, home of the Mobile Bay Bears, where there is a museum set in Hank's old childhood home (moved to…
14.18 MILES
This small museum will appeal to regional history enthusiasts. The permanent exhibition is all about Fairhope's past: as a utopian colony for believers in…
0.31 MILES
This attractive mansion was Mobile's first courthouse and jail, and then the aristocratic home of the Kirkbride family. Now it stands as a historic home…
14.24 MILES
This gem of a library occupies an enormous building and boasts several classic reading rooms with nice views looking out onto town. It also has an…
