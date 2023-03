This fortress was built as Fort Bowyer during the War of 1812 to protect against potential British invasion of Mobile Bay. Later, Fort Morgan saw use during the Civil War, Spanish American War, and both World Wars. Today the crumbling remains of the fortifications have been bleached by sun and sand, giving this site a lonely, elegiac atmosphere.

Costumed re-enactors and historical interpretation exhibits can be found onsite, and the grounds of the fort have their own beach and nature paths.