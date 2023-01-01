The Estuarium acts as the public education space for the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Alabama's primary marine research facility. There are over 100 species on display; unsurprisingly, the Estuarium is a hit with the kids, although curious adults will love it too.

This aquarium uses its 10,000 sq-ft exhibition hall, 7000-gallon stingray touch pool and marsh boardwalk to highlight four key local coastal habitats: the Mobile Tensaw River Delta, Mobile Bay, Barrier Islands and the Northern Gulf of Mexico.