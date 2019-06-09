Audubon Bird Sanctuary – Dauphin Island

A 3-mile trail wends through 137 acres of maritime forest, sand dunes and wetlands, marking a small space that's a big deal to the world's bird population. Dauphin Island is the first pit stop for birds returning north from their spring migration from Central and South America. A full 95% of Alabama's bird species have been observed on the island, resting up after the exhausting transcontinental journey. Bird lovers obviously adore this sanctuary, but it's a pristine escape for any nature lover.