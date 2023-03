Coki is on a protected cove at the entrance to Coral World marine park. The snorkeling is excellent, with lots of fish action, and you can dive from the shore with gear from the on-site dive shop. The narrow beach fills up with locals and tourists enjoying the eateries, hair-braiding vendors and loud music. A festive scene results. However, Coki is the one beach on St Thomas with touts – as soon as you arrive someone will quickly become your ‘friend.’