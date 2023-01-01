Al Ain's main museum was closed to undergo a major restoration in late 2018 with reopening stated for 2020 at the earliest. Before its closure, this museum was a great place to get up to speed on the ancient past of the Al Ain region with exhibits of the excavated contents from the 4000-year-old tombs at nearby Hili Archaeological Park as well as ethnography galleries, which zero in on traditional Bedouin life with beautiful displays of costumes and silver jewellery.