Al Ain's main museum was closed to undergo a major restoration in late 2018 with reopening stated for 2020 at the earliest. Before its closure, this museum was a great place to get up to speed on the ancient past of the Al Ain region with exhibits of the excavated contents from the 4000-year-old tombs at nearby Hili Archaeological Park as well as ethnography galleries, which zero in on traditional Bedouin life with beautiful displays of costumes and silver jewellery.
Al Ain National Museum
Al Ain
Share