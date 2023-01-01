This nicely restored, rambling palace was the residence of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's founding father, from 1937 to 1966. There's frankly little to see inside, but the low-rise cinnamon-coloured compound, divided into private, guest and official quarters by courtyards and landscaped with cacti, magnolia trees and palms, is pleasant to wander around. You can step inside the majlis (reception room) where Zayed received guests and snap a photo of the Land Rover he used to visit the desert Bedouin.