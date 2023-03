These remarkable vestiges of a settlement and tombs dating back some 5000 years to the Umm Al Nar period open up a window on early life in the region. On the edge of town, they've been integrated into a peaceful park, and were designated as a Unesco World Heritage site in 2011. A highlight is the Great Hili Tomb, whose two entrances are decorated with carvings of humans and antelopes.

The park is about 12km north of Al Ain's centre.