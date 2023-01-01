Al Ain's remarkable zoo is the region's largest and most acclaimed; its spacious enclosures, inhabited by indigenous and exotic species, are impressively authentic. Observe grazing Arabian oryx, big-horned Barbary sheep, rhinos, hippos, tigers and lions and more. Some were born at the zoo, which has a well-respected conservation and breeding programme. Highlights include giraffe feedings, a fascinating walk-through lemur experience and the world's largest human-made safari, a 217-hectare landscape housing more than 250 African and Arabian animals.

Other additions include the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, a sustainably built multimedia exhibition housing five interactive galleries: Sheikh Zayed Tribute Hall, Abu Dhabi's Desert Over Time, Abu Dhabi's Living World, People of the Desert and Looking to the Future; a variety of cafes and restaurants and a Children's Discovery Garden, among others, with planned expansion projects including a gorilla sanctuary.