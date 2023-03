This carefully restored fort was the birthplace of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, current president of the UAE. A stylised falaj marks the entrance while inside the thick mud-brick walls, a glass-walled display hall contains exhibits on the lives and leadership of both Sheikh Khalifa and his father, Sheikh Zayed, as well as the history of the fort itself. The hall leads to the northwest tower, Sheikh Khalifa's childhood home, which you can explore.