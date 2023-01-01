Hatta Heritage Village

This sprawling village recreates the Hatta of yore. It's housed in the ruler’s restored historic fort with a majlis (reception room), a traditional courtyard house and various barasti (palm-leaf) buildings. Displays on weaponry, local music, palm-tree products, handicrafts, weaving, traditional dress and old village society illustrate the past.

There are nice views from a restored defensive tower dating to 1880 whose doors are about 2.5m above the ground – guards had to use ropes to climb up there.

To get to the village, turn south at the main roundabout in Hatta, continue for about 3km and then turn left at the sign. If you're travelling by bus, it’s about a 1.5km walk from the Hatta terminal.