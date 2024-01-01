Fujairah’s grand mosque is the second largest in the UAE, after the one in Abu Dhabi. Festooned with six 100m-high minarets, the white granite and marble edifice can accommodate up to 28,000 worshippers. It's not open to non-Muslims, but the impressive exterior alone warrants a look, especially when it's lit up at night.
Sheikh Zayed Mosque
Fujairah City
29.5 MILES
If you thought the UAE's history only really began when oil was struck, you'd be wrong, and this site is a fascinating introduction to a mind-boggling…
27.03 MILES
Snuggled between craggy mountain peaks which tumble straight down to the shore, this reservoir, built in the 1990s, is the main reason for a Hatta trip…
21.66 MILES
Considered the oldest mosque in the UAE, this curvaceous, squat mud-brick structure dates to 1446. I's adorned with four pointed domes and rests on a…
0.96 MILES
This old-school local-history museum holds a wealth of significant archaeological finds from local sites at Badiyah, Dibba and Qidfa inside its two ornate…
0.97 MILES
Enter the double-turret gate of the fort compound with its vestiges of Fujairah's old village and spy this dollhouse of a fort, draped over a rocky mound…
Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre
9.02 MILES
Thirty mountain species, including Arabian leopards and gazelles, can be seen at this small wildlife centre, which opened in 2016. A shuttle whizzes…
27.07 MILES
This huge mural, painted as part of the Dubai Street Museum Project, encompasses the entire outer wall of the Hatta Dam, which you pass by on the road up…
26.2 MILES
This sprawling village recreates the Hatta of yore. It's housed in the ruler’s restored historic fort with a majlis (reception room), a traditional…
6.79 MILES
Built around 1830, this small, well-preserved fort is tucked deep into the jagged Hajar Mountains near the village of Al Hayl, about 13km southwest of…
15.93 MILES
Khor Fakkan's long corniche, meandering for several kilometres from the port to the Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort, is flanked by well-tended gardens with…
