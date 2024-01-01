Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Fujairah City

LoginSave

Fujairah’s grand mosque is the second largest in the UAE, after the one in Abu Dhabi. Festooned with six 100m-high minarets, the white granite and marble edifice can accommodate up to 28,000 worshippers. It's not open to non-Muslims, but the impressive exterior alone warrants a look, especially when it's lit up at night.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mleiha Archaeological Site

    Mleiha Archaeological Site

    29.5 MILES

    If you thought the UAE's history only really began when oil was struck, you'd be wrong, and this site is a fascinating introduction to a mind-boggling…

  • Hatta Dam

    Hatta Dam

    27.03 MILES

    Snuggled between craggy mountain peaks which tumble straight down to the shore, this reservoir, built in the 1990s, is the main reason for a Hatta trip…

  • Al Badiyah Mosque

    Al Badiyah Mosque

    21.66 MILES

    Considered the oldest mosque in the UAE, this curvaceous, squat mud-brick structure dates to 1446. I's adorned with four pointed domes and rests on a…

  • Fujairah Museum

    Fujairah Museum

    0.96 MILES

    This old-school local-history museum holds a wealth of significant archaeological finds from local sites at Badiyah, Dibba and Qidfa inside its two ornate…

  • Fujairah Fort

    Fujairah Fort

    0.97 MILES

    Enter the double-turret gate of the fort compound with its vestiges of Fujairah's old village and spy this dollhouse of a fort, draped over a rocky mound…

  • Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre

    Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre

    9.02 MILES

    Thirty mountain species, including Arabian leopards and gazelles, can be seen at this small wildlife centre, which opened in 2016. A shuttle whizzes…

  • Founding Fathers Mural

    Founding Fathers Mural

    27.07 MILES

    This huge mural, painted as part of the Dubai Street Museum Project, encompasses the entire outer wall of the Hatta Dam, which you pass by on the road up…

  • Hatta Heritage Village

    Hatta Heritage Village

    26.2 MILES

    This sprawling village recreates the Hatta of yore. It's housed in the ruler’s restored historic fort with a majlis (reception room), a traditional…

View more attractions

Nearby Fujairah City attractions

1. Fujairah Museum

0.96 MILES

This old-school local-history museum holds a wealth of significant archaeological finds from local sites at Badiyah, Dibba and Qidfa inside its two ornate…

2. Fujairah Fort

0.97 MILES

Enter the double-turret gate of the fort compound with its vestiges of Fujairah's old village and spy this dollhouse of a fort, draped over a rocky mound…

3. Al Hayl Fort

6.79 MILES

Built around 1830, this small, well-preserved fort is tucked deep into the jagged Hajar Mountains near the village of Al Hayl, about 13km southwest of…

5. Corniche

15.93 MILES

Khor Fakkan's long corniche, meandering for several kilometres from the port to the Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort, is flanked by well-tended gardens with…

6. Al Badiyah Mosque

21.66 MILES

Considered the oldest mosque in the UAE, this curvaceous, squat mud-brick structure dates to 1446. I's adorned with four pointed domes and rests on a…

7. Hatta Heritage Village

26.2 MILES

This sprawling village recreates the Hatta of yore. It's housed in the ruler’s restored historic fort with a majlis (reception room), a traditional…

8. Hatta Dam

27.03 MILES

Snuggled between craggy mountain peaks which tumble straight down to the shore, this reservoir, built in the 1990s, is the main reason for a Hatta trip…