Enter the double-turret gate of the fort compound with its vestiges of Fujairah's old village and spy this dollhouse of a fort, draped over a rocky mound. Built from mud, gravel, wood and gypsum in the 16th century, it’s a compact composition of circular and square towers that aided in the town's defence.

There's a fair bit of restoration work ongoing in the surrounding compound so check out whether there are more restored buildings open to visitors.