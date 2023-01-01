This old-school local-history museum holds a wealth of significant archaeological finds from local sites at Badiyah, Dibba and Qidfa inside its two ornate halls, with baroque-style ceilings and dangling chandeliers. The examples of Bronze Age soft-stone vessels and pot lids, all intricately decorated with geometric designs, are particularly impressive. The ethnographic section, crammed into two smaller rooms, is ho-hum with some pretty Bedouin jewellery and various dioramas depicting traditional market stalls and scenes from Fujairah's fishing industry.