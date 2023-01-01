Built around 1830, this small, well-preserved fort is tucked deep into the jagged Hajar Mountains near the village of Al Hayl, about 13km southwest of Fujairah. Constructed from mud-brick and plaster, it's a good example of traditional architecture. There's not much inside, but the surrounding views of the palm-speckled valley backed by mountains – best seen when the sun is low – make it worth a visit. There’s usually a caretaker to show you around (tip appreciated).

To get there (usually possible without 4WD), turn south off Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hwy near the Fujairah City Centre mall and follow the signs.