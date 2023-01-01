On the outskirts of Sharjah, the 225 sq km Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve accounts for 5% of the Emirate of Dubai's total land. The reserve was established in 1999 and has been involved in projects to reintroduce mountain gazelles, sand gazelles and Arabian oryx. It's possible to stay inside the reserve at Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa, which was designed as a model for superluxe ecotourism.

The reserve is divided into four zones, the third of which is only open to resort guests and the fourth to a small number of desert tour operators, including Arabian Adventures, offering a less costly admission than overnighting at the resort.