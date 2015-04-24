Private Tour of Odessa Catacombs

Your driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel and you will head to the outskirts Odessa, Nerubayskoye Village, where the catacombs are located. The temperature in the Catacombs is about 57°F (14°С) all year round and they are one of the longest in the world. The Odessa catacombs don’t resemble the ones in Rome and Paris, offering you a brand new experience.The history of this attraction starts in the 19th century, with the appearance of the limestone quarries. Odessa was a fast growing city and people needed a cheap construction material for the buildings. As a result, long underground labyrinths emerged under the city. It wasn’t safe and soon the mining was prohibited, however the catacombs have remained untouched till today.Your professional guide will tell you many stories that took place in the catacombs and you will see how much this place means to Odessa and the citizens of the city. Once it was the place where robbers and smugglers hid from the police and you will hear a lot of facts about the criminal past of the city. However, one of the most important pages of the catacombs history is related to the World War II, when Soviet partisans hid there. There is an underground Museum of Partisan Glory and you will visit it during this tour. You will get a lot of new impressions after visiting Odessa catacombs; it is an unforgettable experience. After the tour, your driver will bring you back to the hotel.