Immigrants from all over Europe were invited to make their fortune here when Odesa was founded in the late 18th century by Russia's Catherine the Great. These new inhabitants, particularly Jews, gave Russia's southern window on the world a singular, subversive nature.
Having weathered recent political storms, Odesa is booming again – it now substitutes for Crimea as the main domestic holiday destination. It's a golden age for local businesses, but it puts a strain on the already crowded sandy beaches.
Private Tour of Odessa Catacombs
Your driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel and you will head to the outskirts Odessa, Nerubayskoye Village, where the catacombs are located. The temperature in the Catacombs is about 57°F (14°С) all year round and they are one of the longest in the world. The Odessa catacombs don’t resemble the ones in Rome and Paris, offering you a brand new experience.The history of this attraction starts in the 19th century, with the appearance of the limestone quarries. Odessa was a fast growing city and people needed a cheap construction material for the buildings. As a result, long underground labyrinths emerged under the city. It wasn’t safe and soon the mining was prohibited, however the catacombs have remained untouched till today.Your professional guide will tell you many stories that took place in the catacombs and you will see how much this place means to Odessa and the citizens of the city. Once it was the place where robbers and smugglers hid from the police and you will hear a lot of facts about the criminal past of the city. However, one of the most important pages of the catacombs history is related to the World War II, when Soviet partisans hid there. There is an underground Museum of Partisan Glory and you will visit it during this tour. You will get a lot of new impressions after visiting Odessa catacombs; it is an unforgettable experience. After the tour, your driver will bring you back to the hotel.
Panoramic Odessa Private City Tour
The tour starts with a pick-up from your hotel. Ideal for the first time visitors, this tour gives you an excellent introduction to Odessa’s attractions and you will appreciate the personalized attention of your local guide. First, you will visit a famous resort district of the city – Arcadia. Nice beaches with white sand, luxury boutiques and fancy restaurants are situated there. All year round, this place is full with both tourists and locals who want to enjoy the joyful atmosphere of this area.Moreover, you will see Privoz Market – one of the biggest markets in Europe. This is a place where you can not only buy some food but also hear the colorful Odessa language. Your guide will tell you many anecdotes related to Privoz. Then you will drive to Odessa Port and see big cruise ships and small yachts there. Your guide will show you a famous sculpture, the Sailor’s Wife Monument, and will explain its meaning to you. You can admire a stunning view of the Potemkin Steps from the port.Then, you will head to the central part of the city and see the most iconic Odessa’s sights, including the magnificent Odessa Opera and Ballet Theater, the Belvedere of Vorontsov’s Palace, the monument to Catherine the Great, among others. You will walk through the famous Deribasovskaya Street and its neighborhoods. Just a few steps away, there is a charming City Garden with a beautiful fountain where you can hear street musicians perform. The tour ends with a drop-off at your hotel. You will have a lot of great impressions after this tour.
Private Arrival Transfer: Odessa International Airport to Odessa hotel
Your driver will be waiting for you at the arrival gate, holding your name sign. He will be glad to assist you with your luggage. You will be escorted to your private vehicle and taken to your centrally located Odessa hotel or apartment. See some of the city's sights and get some useful information as you drive through the city.Vehicles are available for a different number of passengers, and are in top visual and technical condition. You can choose a Sedan, a Minivan or Minibus for your transfer.Distance from Odessa International Airport (ODS) to the centrally located Odessa hotels is approximately 5 miles (8 km). Please, include the following information when booking: Name of the airlines & flight number Arrival time Name & address of your hotel Your mobile phone
Private Departure Transfer: Odessa International Airport from Odessa Hotel
Meet your driver, holding your name sign, at the reception of your hotel at the appointed time. He will be glad to assist you with your luggage. Sit back and relax with stress-free transfer, avoiding the hassle of arranging a taxi at the last minute or traveling by public transport. Vehicles are available for a different number of passengers, and are in top visual and technical condition. You can choose a Sedan, a Minivan or Minibus for your transfer. Distance from the centrally located Odessa hotels to Odessa International Airport (ODS) is about 8 km. Please, include the following information when booking: Name & address of your hotel Pick-up time from the hotel Flight departure details: name of the airlines & flight time and number Your mobile phone
Day Trip to Transnistria from Odessa
You private day trip to Transnistria, also called Pridnestrovie, from Odessa starts with the hotel pick-up from your centrally located Odessa hotel or apartment. The distance from Odessa to Tiraspol is 104 km and, on a halfway there, you will pass the border between Ukraine and Transnistria. A visit of Transnistria is like a trip on a time machine – you will see yourself in 70th-80th years of the past century and imagine how people used to live in the Soviet Union. The territory of Transnistria, including the cities of Bender and Tiraspol is an unrecognized country that has little connections with the rest of the world, that’s why not much has changes in the look of these cities from the USSR times. You will have a city tour of Tiraspol and see the House of Soviets, Monuments to Lenin and Suvorov, soviet-style buildings and signs. Then, you’ll have a truly local experience, traveling from Tiraspol to Bender by an old-fashioned trolleybus. The main attraction of Bender is a medieval Bender Fortress, Festung Tighina, built in 16th century. It played an important role in the Russian-Turkish War in 18-19 centuries. A beautiful view on the Dniester River is opened from the high fortress walls. In your free time, you may have lunch at one of the city’s cafés (optional, own expense). After that, we’ll start our return trip to Odessa, where your driver will drop you off at your hotel upon arrival.
Transfer from Kiev to Odessa by Private Car
Book a private transfer from Kiev to Odessa in advance, sit back and relax, leaving the driving to a professional. Your driver will meet you either at the lobby of your hotel or at the arrivals gate of Boryspil or Zhuliany Airport with your name sign. He’ll be happy to show you to the car and assist you with your luggage. The distance from Kiev to Odessa is 488 km and the road takes approx. 5-6 hours. You can make stops at the comfortable gas stations along the route to buy coffee or snack. Moreover, you may optionally visit Sofiivka Park in Uman’ on a halfway from Kiev to Odessa for no extra charge to the driver (entrance tickets to the park for additional fee). Once you arrive in Odessa, your driver will drop you off at the designated address. Please, include the following information when booking: Pick-up address in Kiev Pick-up time Drop off address in Odessa