Hoholeve Museum

Nikolai Gogol wouldn't have been able to describe the life of Russian landowners in his most famous book, Dead Souls, had he not been a landowner himself: his family estate incorporated this village, which in his times was variously known as Vasilyvka or Yanovshchyna. The lovingly curated museum includes the family mansion houses and surrounding gardens with a pond.

When navigating or talking to taxi drivers, make sure you go to Hoholeve in Shishaky district – there is another one near Myrhorod and the two often get confused, even by locals.