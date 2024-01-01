About 3km east of Korpusny Park is the early 18th-century Khrestovozdvyzhensky Monastery (Elevation of the Cross). The main cathedral is one of only two in the country with seven cupolas, rather than five (the other is St Michael's Monastery in Kyiv). The complex is a 3km straight walk east on vul Monastyrska from Korpusny Park.
Khrestovozdvyzhensky Monastery
Eastern Ukraine
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.22 MILES
The focal point of the city centre is the circular Korpusny Park, laid out in the early 19th century in an attempt to emulate the grand planning ideals of…
1.07 MILES
Located on the southeast edge of Zhovtnevy Park, the museum exhibits random archaeological and cultural artefacts, its collection almost overshadowed by…
23.85 MILES
Nikolai Gogol wouldn't have been able to describe the life of Russian landowners in his most famous book, Dead Souls, had he not been a landowner himself:…
0.99 MILES
Vul Zhovtneva terminates on a bluff at Cathedral Sq, the prettiest little spot in Poltava, with sweeping views of Khrestovozdvyzhensky Monastery across…
Museum-Preserve of Ukrainian Pottery
26.22 MILES
An old potters' village, Opishnya has revived the craft by opening this interesting museum where you can see lots traditional and not-so-traditional…
1.01 MILES
Just behind Uspenska Church, surrounded by a lovely flower garden, this is the lovingly restored former home of Ivan Kotlyarevsky (1739–1838), one of the…
0.94 MILES
A block northwest of maydan Soborny up vul Parizskoyi Komuny is the quaint Spaska Church (1705), with its rebuilt bell tower. It's faced by an odd…
2.8 MILES
The famous battle was fought over a large area around what's now vul Zinkivska, about 7km north of the city centre. The best starting point is the Poltava…
