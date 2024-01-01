Khrestovozdvyzhensky Monastery

Eastern Ukraine

About 3km east of Korpusny Park is the early 18th-century Khrestovozdvyzhensky Monastery (Elevation of the Cross). The main cathedral is one of only two in the country with seven cupolas, rather than five (the other is St Michael's Monastery in Kyiv). The complex is a 3km straight walk east on vul Monastyrska from Korpusny Park.

