Maidan Soborny

Vul Zhovtneva terminates on a bluff at Cathedral Sq, the prettiest little spot in Poltava, with sweeping views of Khrestovozdvyzhensky Monastery across the valley to the northeast. The square is dominated by the rebuilt Uspenska Church. A footpath leads to the dramatic neo-Classical Friendship Rotunda on the edge of the bluff, a great place for photographs. On the way to the rotunda look out for the halushky monument on the left, which pays due homage to the tasty local dumplings.