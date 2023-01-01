Poltava Battlefield

The famous battle was fought over a large area around what's now vul Zinkivska, about 7km north of the city centre. The best starting point is the Poltava Battle Museum by the Peter I statue. Inside are displays relating to the battle, including maps, paintings and Peter I's original uniform. Aside from the museum, the battlefield contains numerous monuments and various redoubts of the old fortress, many of which have been restored.

Bus 4 from outside the Kyivsky shopping centre (near Avtovokzal 3) runs to the museum. The museum stands next to Shvedska Mohyla station, one stop away from Poltava's Kyivska station. A taxi should cost around 30uah one way from the city centre.