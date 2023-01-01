Museum-Preserve of Ukrainian Pottery

An old potters' village, Opishnya has revived the craft by opening this interesting museum where you can see lots traditional and not-so-traditional pottery as well as partake in the production of pots, plates or art objects. The museum-preserve consists of the main exhibition grounds, which comes with a sculpture-filled garden, and about a dozen potters' households, where you can spend time with local families learning secrets of the craft and seeing rural Ukrainians in their element.