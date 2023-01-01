Dubno castle is where Andry, the son of Cossack Taras Bulba, falls in love with a Polish princess in Gogol's famous story, Taras Bulba, and crosses over to join the princess and her fellow Poles. At the same time, his Cossack brothers are busy trying to starve these enemies into submission. The main attraction here is the museum in the Lyubomyrsky Palace which has displays of local costume, weapons and local history.

The views of the sluggish Ikva River from the ramparts are also worth getting the camera out.