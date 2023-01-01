Trinity Church

The main Orthodox church in Lutsk dates from 1752 and is a much more atmospheric affair than the Sts Peter's and Paul's Cathedral, not having been stripped of its gilding and icons by the Soviets. The interior is perfumed with beeswax candles and infused with 260 years of worship.

The rose garden outside is an oasis of peace. The shrine in the church to the Nebesna Sotnya (those killed in Kyiv during the Maidan revolution) and to those who have died fighting the Russians in the Donbas is a more recent reminder of the turbulent times Ukraine is passing through.