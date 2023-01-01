Lutsk Castle

Lutsk's 14th-century castle stands surrounded by ornate 17th-century churches and homes and is in fairly decent shape for a Ukrainian fortress. Known as Lubart's Castle after the Lithuanian prince who ordered it built, it has sturdy 13m-high ramparts topped with three tall towers, one containing a bell museum. There are also the archaeological remains of a 12th-century church and 14th-century palace, a small dungeon, and various tiny museums dedicated to books, bells and local artworks.

The castle's entrance tower features on the 200uah note if you want to get a sneak preview before visiting.