In the 18th century the nuns at this working convent (no access inside) were so strict about their 'no-male-on-the-premises' rule that they didn't allow firefighters in when the building was ablaze. The result was a huge fire that destroyed much of the original timber town. The most interesting feature today is the memorial outside to the 3000 people shot here by the NKVD in 1941 as the Nazis approached Lutsk.