The remains of this hilltop fortress are easily breeched by individual hikers and day trippers. Dating from at least the 12th century, and possibly earlier, the zamok (castle) lies in ruins, with only a ring of walls and a gate tower remaining. However, it's a surprisingly pleasant spot for longer-term travellers in Ukraine to while away a few hours and the views from the hill are magnificent (see if you can spot Pochayiv glistening in the distance).